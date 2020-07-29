Woman sexually assaulted on Walker Loop Trail in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was sexually assaulted while hiking on Walker Loop Trail.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on Tuesday afternoon near 7701 Flagstaff Road.

The woman was hiking alone when she says she was approached by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her by force. The male was described as being a Caucasian male, estimated to be in his 40’s, described as being “tall and thin, yet muscular”. He was bald and wore a mask during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you were hiking in that area on Tuesday and you may have witnessed anything suspicious, please contact Detective Asa Merriam at 303-579-3611 or email at amerriam@bouldercounty.org.

Authorities say this is a reminder that you should always be diligent and aware of your surroundings when recreating, especially if you are alone.