Woman seriously injured in Westminster shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Westminster early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Westminster Police Department, about 4:30 a.m., it received a report of a shooting in the 7100 block of Raleigh Street.

Officers were told a large party was taking place outside when a fight occurred. A woman tried to intervene and was shot.

She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WPD detectives are conducting interviews to try to identify a suspect.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact WPD at: 303-658-4360.