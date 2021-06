DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for a suspect involved in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman on Saturday.

TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a 2-vehicle hit and run crash at 5th and Knox Ct. One adult female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP. pic.twitter.com/wWHFFAaO2N — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 20, 2021

The incident occurred on West 5th Avenue and Knox Court.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP.

