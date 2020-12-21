Woman sentenced to life in prison plus 48 years for murder in Edwards

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Twenty-seven-year-old Leigha Page Ackerson was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections (DoC) on Dec. 18 for a first-degree murder she was found guilty of last month.

“After nearly three years to the day of this horrific and evil crime by this Defendant and her husband, some justice is finally being served,” said 5th Judicial District Attorney-elect Heidi McCollum and lead prosecutor.

Ackerson and her husband, Jacob White, were arrested after Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 74-year-old Catherine Kelley dead in her home on Jan. 24, 2018.

The couple broke into the home in the Pilgrim Downs Subdivision in Edwards to take shelter and find food when Kelley unexpectedly returned home. She offered to make them a meal but White strangled her.

White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in September 2018 and received 68 years in prison. A jury found Ackerson guilty on Nov. 13 after deciding she helped her husband plan the murder and took part in the attack then fled the scene with him.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ms. Kelley’s family and friends, as they look to find some closure in their lives now,” McCollum said.