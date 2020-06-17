Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in Aurora apartment

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend inside an Aurora apartment last year.

Erica Kentrell Lamar Daniel, 28, was charged with second-degree murder.

On Aug. 24, 2019, Aurora Police Department officers responded to 2383 Emporia St. on a 911 call. They found David Allen Cochran, 32, bleeding from a stab wound.

Cochran and Daniel were having an argument when Daniel stabbed Cochran in the chest, penetrating his lung and heart, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Regardless of any disagreement that was going on, or mean words that were spoken, Mr.

Cochran did not deserve to lose his life that night,” Deputy District Attorney Natalie Scarpella said at the sentencing hearing, according to a press release from the DA’s office. ‘‘His kids didn’t deserve to lose their dad and his family didn’t deserve to lose their son, brother, uncle. Ms. Daniel, and Ms. Daniel alone, is responsible for taking his life – and it is tragic because it was so unnecessary and avoidable.”