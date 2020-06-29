Woman says she was hit by car while marching in Elijah McClain protest

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating an incident involving a woman who says she was hit by a car while marching in Saturday’s Elijah McClain protest.

Charity Cannon says she joined the march hoping it would remain peaceful. She says protestors had turned onto Sable Boulevard when she was struck.

“I felt my body jolt forward and I was pulled to the side by a few women,” said Cannon.

Cannon says she went to a nearby hospital later in the day to be checked for injuries. She was not seriously hurt, but the incident left her feeling angry and hurt.

“I felt attacked because I am a black woman and I was directly in front of her vehicle,” said Cannon.

Cannon says the woman driving the vehicle also yelled racial slurs. Aurora police could not confirm Sunday whether the driver intentionally hit Cannon, saying the incident was still under investigation.

Cannon says she avoided protests in downtown Denver in an effort to stay away from violence. She says she felt safe in Aurora as police closed many streets while protesters marched.

“It’s scary and I’ve gone through emotions of hurt and anger. But I don’t have hate in my heart for this woman. I just want to know why,” said Cannon.