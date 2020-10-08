Woman says she was booted from Nextdoor after posting ‘Get Well’ message for President Trump, Melania

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman is outraged after being suspended from the popular Nextdoor neighborhood app after posting a get well message to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The President and several others on the White House staff are recovering from COVID-19.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers looked into the complaint and found the issue is more of a matter of where the post appeared on the app.

Vicky, who doesn’t want her last name revealed, said she was simply extending a courteous sentiment to a high office holder and not making a political statement.

“We should be able to say our wishes and our prayers go out to someone with the Covid or pneumonia or anything, it’s not fair to just delete me just because it happens to be the President” she said. Vicky emphasizes that she would have posted the same message regardless of who was in office. “They said it was political, I wished the President a speedy recovery I didn’t say vote for him. No matter what my vote, I would say it about Obama, if somebody is sick we wish them well,” she said.

Vicky showed the Problem Solvers an email from Nextdoor Customer Service saying her account was suspended for “discussing non-local politics in the general newsfeed”.

The notification goes on to say, “I understand that you want to express your concern for President Trump, but because of the inherently political nature, this post is not permitted in the newsfeed.”

The agent then encouraged Vicky to repost the get well wish in the appropriate area for state and national politics and reinstated the account.

The Problem Solvers found Nextdoor’s guidelines for posting in the newsfeed or groups are clearly explained on the company website.

The main feed is reserved for general topics, but there are group platforms designed for political discussions.

Vicky said she doesn’t disagree with the guidelines.

“I was also posting in the free and sales section for Back The Blue signs and right after that I did get deleted,” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Nextdoor several times but did not receive a response regarding this particular case. Nextdoor’s website explains that the company also works in collaboration with non-partisan organizations to crack down on misinformation.

