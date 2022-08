LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado woman claims an exterminator stole her panties out of her laundry. She found out when the two pairs of underwear fell out of his work bag.

The 21-year-old woman lives alone. She told FOX31 that he was leaving after the job and accidentally dropped the underwear in front of her on the way out.

She said that what the exterminator did next left her so frightened that she called police.