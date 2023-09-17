DENVER (KDVR) — Police say a woman who was lying down in a hospital parking lot was run over by a driver and killed.

It happened Sunday morning in the parking lot at the Medical Center of Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department. It’s located at 1501 S. Potomac St.

“The investigation revealed a woman was lying down in a lane of travel when she was run over by a Ford sedan going eastbound through the parking lot,” police said in a release.

The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. The driver was a 35-year-old man who remained on scene.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).