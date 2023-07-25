DENVER (KDVR) — A hawk is now recovering thanks to the quick thinking of a Denver woman.

Kitty Elkins said the young hawk was thrown from its nest at Chaffee Park in Denver during a storm on Sunday.

“My friends and family say I get myself into nutty situations now and then, but I definitely didn’t think I was going to be riding in the carpool lane with a hawk,” Elkins said.

She said Animal Protection Services came out, assessed the hawk and helped it back into the tree, but the next day she spotted it on the ground, again.

“The next day when I was driving back into my neighborhood, I saw dogs swarming something and I kind of knew in my gut that it was probably the hawk from the day before, and it was,” Elkins said.

With the help of a stranger, Elkins said they loaded the injured hawk into her minivan and brought the hawk, who she named Cooper, to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield.

Elkins drove the injured hawk to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield. (Courtesy: Kitty Elkins)

“It was a little scary getting on the highway with a hawk in my front seat, but he was wonderful. When I got there, I called them and they came out immediately and they were so gracious and wonderful,” Elkins said.

Elkins is now using Cooper’s story to raise money for the Birds of Prey Foundation, a nonprofit that specializes in nursing injured birds back to health.

The hawk, Cooper, is recovering at the Birds of Prey Foundation. (Courtesy: Kitty Elkins)

“The work that they do is so incredibly important that because they are relying on donations and volunteer support, they can’t run without our support,” Elkins said.

As for Cooper, Elkins said he had no broken wings, but was a little beat up from the fall.

“Our hope is within a week he’ll be released into the wild,” Elkins said.

She has set up a GoFundMe with a goal to raise $1,000 in 48 hours for the Birds of Prey Foundation.