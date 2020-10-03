Woman rescues abandoned, injured dog in Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) — Cynthia Stegall recently found “Shamira” wandering the streets of Fort Morgan.

“I had just finished a tree-care job. She came limping down the road and came up to me,” says Stegall.

Locals told her the 2-year-old Great Pyrenees mix had been hit by a car months ago and was homeless.

“She got hit by a car 9 months ago,” says Stegall, “and then left to wander on her own.”

Stegall brought Shamira home to her family in Dacono. She then took the dog to a veterinarian, where initial diagnosis showed a possible broken leg and/or hip.

Shamira is set to go to Mountainwood Pet Hospital in Windsor on Sunday. Amputation of the leg is a real possibility.

“I can’t even imagine what she’s been through,” adds Stegall, “and how sweet she still is, having gone through it all.”

To help with medical costs, the Stegall Family has set up a GoFundMe account.