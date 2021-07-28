Woman rescued by helicopter after fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado National Guard helicopter crew lifted an injured woman out of the Balanced Rock area in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team (Credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

A 41-year-old woman from Texas was hiking and scrambling when she fell about 20 feet. She called for help around noon on Monday.

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue Team provided advanced life support care at the scene while waiting for the helicopter. The woman was transported from the helicopter to a Flight for Life air ambulance waiting in the MacGregor Ranch area about 6:15 p.m. She was flown to the Medical Center of The Rockies.

Information about the woman’s condition is not available at this time.