Woman rescued after getting leg stuck in Boulder County rock crevice

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Monday, May 4, 2020 at approximately 8:29 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a woman who was stuck on the rock wall located on South St. Vrain Drive in Boulder County, Colorado.

Rocky Mountain Rescue found the 27 year old woman’s leg was trapped in a rock crevice, she could not free herself. She had been stuck for about two hours.

Rescuers were able to free the woman’s leg and brought her to an ambulance to be evaluated. She decided to self-transport to a local hospital.

Personnel from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue, and American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics responded to the scene.