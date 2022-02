AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a report that a woman is being held in a room against her will at Extended Stay.

Aurora police said the unconfirmed report came from 13941 E. Harvard Ave before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Aurora Police Department’s SWAT Team and hostage negotiators have been called to safely and peacefully resolve the situation.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.