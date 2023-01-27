EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman allegedly rammed a police car and nearly injured an officer when fleeing in a stolen vehicle, Edgewater Police said Friday.

Officers said the were attempting to contact the woman, who was passed out in a stolen Toyota RAV4 at the Target on W. 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around, 10:20 a.m.

When officers approached the vehicle and tried to speak to her, she woke up and drove the stolen vehicle into a police car, almost hitting an officer, the department said. Police said the officer was not hurt.

Officers used a tool to deflate the SUV’s tires, which successfully worked on the rear tires, police said. The woman drove until she crashed near Alameda Avenue and Interstate 25.

Police took the 37-year-old woman from Denver into custody after the crash. Charges against her have not been announced yet.