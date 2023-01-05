COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Commerce City woman is doing her part to help others become CPR-certified.

Christina Burton said she is raising money for the cardiopulmonary resuscitation effort after watching the injury and quick medical treatment of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on national television.

“Watching the events unfold,” she said, “I knew something had to be done, awareness had to be spread.”

The wife and mother said she has raised more than $300 and is hoping to reach more people through GoFundMe and Facebook. She said she is also in contact with the American Red Cross Colorado.

“It does truly show you that CPR does save lives. The medical team, they need to be recognized as well,” she said of the team that responded to Hamlin’s collapse. “They saved his life.”