DENVER (KDVR) — Taryn Cortez’s service dog Bailey has a special place in her heart.

“Bailey means everything to me,” she said, gently comforting the three year old Rottweiler, who assists Cortez as she copes with several health problems.

“She saved me from depression, she’s able to help me walk, she knows when my (blood) sugar is too high or too low,” said Cortez.

Now it is Bailey who needs someone to lean on, after tearing a ligament in her rear right leg.

“She’s in a lot of pain, she walks so she won’t put pressure on her leg it just kind of dangles” said Cortez.

Cortez leans on her cane as she carefully measures food for Bailey then places it in a special spot so her beloved friend can easily reach it without having to try to stand for too long.

“I have to bring her her food and lay it in front of her or her water because she won’t move. It’s very hard I hate seeing her like this” said Cortez.

FOX31 learned the surgery Bailey needs will cost $3,400 but is not covered by insurance. Cortez, who has a limited income, can’t afford the bill.

“It is so Bailey won’t be in so much pain, I think she deserves to get the help she needs,” said Cortez.

Friends and family set up a Gofundme to raise support for Bailey so she can get back to walking by Cortez’s side.



