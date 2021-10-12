Woman passenger dies after driver crashed avoiding debris in road

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died in a crash on Interstate 70 near North Airport Boulevard on Monday night, police said.

The male driver of a Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he swerved to avoid debris in the road. The car spun 180 degrees, struck the highway cable guardrail and caught on fire, police reported.

The woman passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said speeding, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.