Woman missing from South Fork for over a week

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman possibly in need of medication has been missing for over a week, according to South Fork authorities.

Marlena Mizell was last seen pumping gas at the Rainbow Grocery on Jan. 2.

Authorities report that her cell phone pinged 33 miles north of Dulce, N.M., which is around 44 miles away from her last known location.

Marlena was last wearing a black one piece pants jumpsuit. She was traveling in a blue 2010, 4-door, Ford Focus, license plate #NMK6502. The car has not been located as of Monday.

Marlena has high cheek bones and scars on her chin and neck. Her ears are pierced and she has two tattoos: a hummingbird near her stomach and a butterfly on her ankle.

She takes medication daily that she is without and may require medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the South Fork Police Department at 719-873-1040.