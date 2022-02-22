Woman missing for nearly 2 weeks after getting stuck in snow, calling 911

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for a woman who went missing on Feb. 13 after she made an emergency call.

Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Tafoya Deltoro, 38, called 911 around 2:30 p.m. after getting stuck in the snow in the Miner’s Candle area and that she was in a possibly dangerous situation.

Police arrived at the location and found a vehicle but Tafoya Deltoro was not there.

She is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Hispanic woman who weighs approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said after an extensive search of the area, she has still not been located.

Anyone with information on Tafoya Deltoro’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or CCCSO Lt. Gemillion at 303-679-2354 or email: crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.