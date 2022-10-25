FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police Services is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing after going to several bars by herself.

FCPS said they received a report around 11:20 p.m. Monday night of property that was found near a downtown bar that included an ID, phone, keys, and other personal belongings. They determined that the items belonged to Winter Ryan, 21.

Officers went to Ryan’s home and learned from her family that she had not returned home.

Based on information from family and security video from several businesses, officer’s said Ryan got a ride downtown and went to several bars by herself. She was last seen on video leaving Oak Street Plaza around 10 p.m. after sleeping there for about 45 minutes and appeared disoriented.

FCPS said Ryan is described as:

5 feet 8 inches tall

140 pounds

Long brunette hair

Wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket, ripped jeans, light-colored shoes

Winter Ryan is missing Fort Collins (Fort Collins Police Services)

Officers said they checked with hospitals and shelters, but Ryan was not at any of them.

FCPS said they are concerned for Ryan’s safety, especially due to the freezing temperatures.

The Larimer County Search and Rescue Team is responding to help look for Ryan. Anyone with information about her current location or path of travel after 10 p.m. is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 x7.