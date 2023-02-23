Janet Sandoval went missing after she dropped her husband off at DIA. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police need help in locating a woman who went missing after dropping her husband off at Denver International Airport.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 74-year-old Janet Sandoval was last seen on Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. She dropped off her husband at DIA and she has not been heard from since.

CBI said her credit card was last used in Golden Wednesday afternoon, and her car was spotted in the area of Interstate 70 and Kipling at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Sandoval suffers from cognitive impairment, according to CBI.

Sandoval was driving a tan 2010 Volvo station wagon with the Colorado license plate 102VWG.

Janet Sandoval went missing after she dropped her husband off at DIA. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

She is described as:

74-year-old woman

Gray hair

Brown eyes

White

5 feet, 4 inches tall

Weighs 113 lbs.

If you have any information on Sandoval’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-271-5634 or 911 immediately.