GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has not been seen since getting released from North Suburban Medical Center on Sunday.

Holly Delgado, 49, was reported missing on Tuesday by family members who said she left home without her identification, money, cell phone, or a change of clothes on Feb. 3.

Timeline of Delgado’s disappearance

Police said that during an investigation, they learned that the Northglenn Police Department spoke with Delgado on the morning of Feb. 4. Her vehicle was moved to the Red Lobster Restaurant parking lot near 104th and Livingston. The vehicle remained there after the conversation.

Later that evening, around 8:10 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Delgado near 84th Avenue and Navajo Street. She was taken to the North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, where she was admitted.

The next day, on Feb. 5 around 12:33 p.m., Delgado was released from the hospital. Police said she walked out and has not been seen or heard from since.

Here are some photos the GPD shared with FOX31 of Delgado:

Holly Delgado (Greeley Police Department)

If you see Delgado, please contact police immediately. If have any information relating to Delgado’s current or former whereabouts, please contact Detective John Kinne at 970-350-9603.