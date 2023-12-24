DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday morning, Gloria Marquez stopped at a gas station in Denver when she stumbled upon a lost Christmas gift.

“I thought should I pick it up and when I did, the card was addressed to someone’s kids,” Marquez said.

The card’s envelope was written out to Chad and Cali with the note inside stating “Merry Christmas. Love Dad. I Love You!”

Marquez reached out to FOX31 and Channel 2 for help after finding it Saturday at a gas station near Federal Boulevard.

“Everyone listens to the news and we’re hoping to get help with FOX31,” Marquez said.

Inside the card was also $200 in cash. Marquez said she is planning on holding onto the card until someone hopefully sees this story and claims it.

“‘I’ve had people say ‘Are you serious? Why didn’t you keep it,'” Marquez said. “Because that isn’t the reason for Christmas, Jesus is the reason!”

Marquez told FOX31 that she also hopes the unique spelling of the name Cali on the card helps find whoever it belongs to.

“When I read it, I got so sad because it said ‘love dad’ and I hope they find it,” Marquez said.

She also returned to the gas station and reported finding the card. She told FOX31 that she left her name and number with the gas station in case someone came back to get it.

“I just hope you can get it recovered,” Marquez said. “Merry Christmas to you and God Bless!”

If you recognize this card you can contact Courtney Fromm directly via courtney.fromm@kdvr.com or you can email KDVRtips@kdvr.com and we can connect you with Marquez.