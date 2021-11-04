Woman living in church to avoid deportation granted yearlong stay of removal

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Ingrid Encalada, who has lived inside a church for years over the fear of deportation, has been granted a temporary stay of removal for a year.

According to her advocate, Diana Solares, this means she can leave sanctuary without the fear of deportation while her lawyers work on her immigration case.

The undocumented Peruvian immigrant was convicted of a felony in 2010 for using a false Social Security number. She has spent years living in sanctuary in churches throughout the Denver-Boulder area to avoid deportation.

In December 2019, Gov. Jared Polis granted Encalada clemency, which opened the door to revisiting her deportation status.

Encalada is holding a press conference at noon Friday.