Woman leaves message for workers at Rose Medical Center

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado hospitals continue to treat COVID-19 patients, one woman decided to leave an inspirational message outside the entrance of Rose Medical Center.

“I tried to make it as colorful as possible,” Betsy Casey said. “I know they are toiling day and night.”

Casey left messages in chalk on the sidewalk in front of the hospital, thanking healthcare workers, for them to see at the start and end of a their shifts.

“It’s just a good reminder to reframe and spread messages of hope,” Casey said.

“I was excited about it, I though it was really sweet,” Tara Baker, a friend of Casey’s who works at the hospital said.

Casey said she made sure to social distance while writing the message.