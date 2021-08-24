Woman last seen with man killed by police on Thornton golf course found dead in Alamosa County

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Cheyenne Goins, who was reported missing by her family on Aug. 12, was found dead in a shallow grave in a remote area of Alamosa County on Aug. 21.

The 21-year-old was last seen with Lucas Antonio Salas Jr., who was a person of interest in her disappearance. Salas was shot and killed by police on the Thorncreek Golf Course in Thornton on Aug. 18.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shots were exchanged. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead,” a release regarding Salas’ death said.

The location of Goins’ body was found at Colorado State Highways 160 and 150 by the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The county coroner ruled Goins’ death as a homicide but police have not released her manner of death.