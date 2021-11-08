Woman last seen at North Crestone Campground on Oct. 16 is still missing

SAGAUCHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) —The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing since Oct. 16.

Jenifer Ann Driver, also known as ‘Mountain Sun’, was last seen in the North Crestone Campground near Crestone. Driver may have hiked to North Crestone Lake with a backpack, sleeping bag and blue tent, according to SCSO.

Driver is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with brown eyes and grey shaved hair. Driver is known to wear baggy, comfortable clothing.





Credit: Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

A ground and air search was conducted by the Saguache County Search and Rescue and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Cañon Helitac in the North Crestone Lake area on Oct. 30. No information on Driver’s location was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.