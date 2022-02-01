Woman killed, man hospitalized in wrong-way crash in southeast Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a head-on crash on Monday night.

Police responded to the intersection of South Aurora Parkway and South Southlands Parkway around 7:02 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Investigators said they believe a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Aurora Parkway when it was struck head-on by a Nissan Rouge.

Aurora police said a 52-year-old woman, who was the driver of the Hyundai, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 42-year-old man, who was driving the Nissan, was also taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once she has been positively identified and her next-of-kin has been notified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.