ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Arapahoe County, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of South Geneva Way, which is just south of Cherry Creek State Park.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the suspect, a 45-year-old man, and victim, a 43-year-old woman, were involved in an argument outside the home and many neighbors heard it and witnessed the shooting.

Those neighbors are currently being interviewed by police.

The suspect allegedly drove away from the scene was arrested about one mile away at the intersection of East Orchard Road and South Havana Street. The sheriff’s spokesperson said he was injured during the process of his arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The relationship between the victim and suspect is part of the investigation, but the sheriff’s spokesperson said this was “an isolated domestic incident.”

The victim had recently moved to the home and according to the sheriff’s department, there had been no previous calls for service to the address.