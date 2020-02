A close-up photo of police lights by night

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who was killed in a shooting in Windsor on Monday night has been identified.

On Wednesday, the Weld County Coroner’s Office said 37-year-old Brie Ann Biondolillo, of Greeley, died at the scene.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Sundance Drive around 8:11 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived on scene, they found Biondolillo dead.

Kaman Morgan, 34, of Windsor, is the suspect in the homicide investigation. He turned himself in to police.