Woman killed in stabbing in Thornton Chili’s parking lot; man in custody

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Chili’s restaurant in Thornton on Thursday, police said.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the stabbing occurred at the Chili’s at 16507 Washington St.

A man was also stabbed. He was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not yet provided an update on his condition.

TPD said another man is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.