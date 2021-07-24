Woman killed in Loveland parking lot, suspect driver arrested

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP/KDVR) — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot in Loveland and the suspect driver has been arrested, according to police.

Loveland police said in a news release that officers responded at about 11 p.m. Friday to a woman struck by a vehicle at the Orchards Shopping Center. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Police said Timothy Sourp of Fort Collins was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of vehicular homicide, illegal possession of a weapon and domestic violence.

Sourp was booked into Larimer County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Clint Schnorr at 970-962-2249.