Woman killed in Greeley identified; 2 suspects arrested

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a woman in Greeley earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Greeley Police Department said it arrested Marquise Shadell Daniels and Mckenzie Prader, both 25, for their involvement in the death of 27-year-old Blaire McQueen.

McQueen was found dead in a home in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue Court the morning of Dec. 18. While the case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities have not said how she died.

Daniels and Prader were interviewed Wednesday, police said.

Prader was booked into the Weld County Jail for felony murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary. GPD said she is currently on federal probation.

Daniels is in custody in the Larimer County Jail after he allegedly fled from Loveland police on Dec. 18. He is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary.

GPD said Daniels will be extradited from Larimer County to Weld County. He was out of prison on parole before McQueen’s death.

Police did not release the suspects’ mugshots.