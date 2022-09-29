ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:57 p.m. near South Elati Street and West Radcliff Avenue.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a man running westbound on West Radcliff Avenue while carrying a rifle. Officers were able to take the man into custody without incident.

During the investigation, police found a woman at a home in the area with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office following notification of next of kin.

If you have any information about the shooting, please reach out to the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.