A woman was killed in a shooting near 45th and Washington.

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood.

At 3:14 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting investigation in the area of 45th and Washington near the off-ramp from Interstate 70.

According to police one victim, an adult female, was located. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this time, the case is still being investigated and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.

The Denver Office of the Medica Examiner will release the woman’s identity at a later date.