Woman killed in drive-by shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 47-year-old woman was killed early Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened before 1:49 a.m. at a home in the 1200 Block of North Worchester Street.

An unknown vehicle pulled up in front of the home and fired multiple rounds at it.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

#APDAlert: APD is investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a residence in the 1200 blk of Worchester St. Adult female victim transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Unk suspect at large. Large police presence in the area. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/5MMiL3XBnP — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 28, 2021

The suspect vehicle fled the area after the shooting. A description of the suspect vehicle or possible suspects is not available at this time.

The name of the victim is has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Aurora police said there have been no arrests so far and the the Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $2,000.