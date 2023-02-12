DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a woman has died after a shooting on Saturday, and the suspect is in the hospital.

“The incident appears to be domestic-related,” the Denver Police Department tweeted on Sunday night.

Police said the suspect was in the hospital in critical condition “with a self-inflicted injury.” No further information was released about either person in the incident.

Police were investigating the shooting just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet. It happened in the 5400 block of North Topeka Court.