AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A three-vehicle crash that occurred in the area near East 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard on Saturday morning left one woman dead and several others injured.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was traveling eastbound along East 40th Avenue and is believed to have ignored a red light where the road intersects with North Airport Boulevard.

After driving through the red light, the Toyota RAV4 collided with a Jeep that was heading northbound on Nothern Airport Boulevard. A Subura sedan was the third vehicle involved in this crash and was facing the westbound East 40th Avenue when police arrived.

The passenger of the RAV4 was declared dead at the scene, while two others that were involved required transportation to a nearby hospital. Both are expected to survive. A 4th individual took themselves to a hospital for minor injuries.

The identity of the deceased won’t be released until the Adam’s County Coroner’s Office has informed their next-of-kin.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section has asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward to help investigators with both your input and any dash-camera footage you may have recorded. You can contact them by calling 303-739-6000.