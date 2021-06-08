Woman killed in crash after hitting elk on I-25 identified

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — The 18-year-old woman who was killed after hitting an elk on Interstate 25 has been identified as Kendra Durnan. She had a Minnesota license but the Douglas County Coroner said she had a Colorado Springs address and had recently moved to the state.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Durnan and another person in the vehicle struck an elk around 12:53 a.m. on Monday, and pulled over to the left shoulder of Interstate 25 near Happy Canyon Road. A good Samaritan stopped to help, and all three people were outside their vehicles.

While they were on the shoulder, a Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound, and struck the elk lying in the road. After hitting the elk, the 4Runner traveled on the left shoulder, hit Durnan, and sent the other two men over the concrete barrier.

After that collision, CSP said the 4Runner moved back into the southbound lanes and hit two other cars.

Nine people total were sent to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Durnan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A GoFundMe has been created for funeral expenses by Devyn Thulin.