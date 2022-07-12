COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near East 70th Avenue and Grape Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the CCPD tip line at 303-289-3626.

Police said this is the fifth homicide investigation in Commerce City in 2022.