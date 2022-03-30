AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue.

Police said a woman was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.