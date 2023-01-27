A woman was killed after a four car crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died after a four-car crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road in Boulder.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday just before 4 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road in north Boulder.

BPD said a Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound on Foothills Parkway when the vehicle crossed the median into the northbound lane and hit two vehicles. The two other vehicles were a dark green BMW and a white Toyota Rav4.

A fourth car was hit in the southbound lane and sustained damage.

The 65-year-old female driver of the BMW suffered serious injuries from the crash and died at the hospital.

According to BPD, a total of four cars were involved. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what caused the crash. Anyone with additional information or dash camera footage is asked to contact Officer David Kaufman at 720-291-2768.