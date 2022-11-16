AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking across a crosswalk in Aurora. This is the 44th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.

According to the Aurora Police Department, at 4:36 p.m. on Nov. 14, Aurora 911 received calls about a woman who had been hit by a car near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street. The intersection is in between the Aurora Hills and Utah Park neighborhoods.

When APD officers and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was transported to the local hospital but succumbed to her injuries Tuesday night.

According to investigators, a gray Honda Pilot was turning onto eastbound East Mississippi Avenue from southbound South Uvalda Street when they crashed into the woman who was crossing in the crosswalk.

APD said the driver of the Honda Pilot did remain on scene and immediately called 911.

The intersection was closed for several hours while investigators collected evidence and photos. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to APD, this is the 44th traffic-related death this year.