Woman killed, 3-year-old hospitalized following Longmont crash

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Longmont Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Longmont police and fire responded to East 17th Avenue and Alpine Street at 5:57 p.m. on reports of a two vehicle crash.

During the preliminary investigation, police determined that a Ford Explorer failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection on a red light, hitting a Subaru Forester that was traveling northbound.

Investigators said the Ford Explorer rolled over and a 28-year-old woman from Longmont was ejected from the vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead on-scene. A 3-year-old boy was also ejected from the Ford Explorer and was taken to a Denver hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe neither the 28-year-old or the 3-year-old were wearing a seatbelt or properly secured in a child safety seat.

The driver of the Subaru, a 19-year-old woman from Longmont, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, according to police.

It is not known if drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the crash.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The Longmont Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers and occupants that seatbelts and child restraint devices save lives. You can find information on the Child Car Seat Checkpoint here. There is no charge by the fire department to participate in the virtual car seat safety checkpoint.