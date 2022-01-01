Woman kidnapped in Aurora found shot dead in Douglas County

Shantel Edlund, 43, Sheridan, Wyoming; Leo VanBuskirk, 23, Sheridan, Wyoming; and Casey Childers, 39, Casper, Wyoming are accused of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder of a 29-year-old woman found dead from a gunshot wound in Douglas County. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a woman kidnapped in Aurora was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday in Douglas County, and three suspects from Wyoming are in police custody.

Shantel Edlund, 43, and Leo Van Buskirk, 23, both of Sheridan, along with Casey Childers, 39, of Casper, face counts of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder.

The Fort Collins Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of the 29-year-old woman, who they discovered had been last seen in Aurora, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora Police began investigating on Dec. 16 and found the woman may have been kidnapped more than a month earlier, on Nov. 6, in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Victor Street.

The suspects, two men and a woman, were last seen driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that was seen in Douglas County on Nov. 7, near North State Highway 83 and Russellville Road.

The three people were arrested Wednesday in Sheridan, Wyoming, on unrelated charges. On Thursday, Aurora Police traveled to Wyoming to question them and soon arrested them on counts of first-degree kidnapping.

On Friday, investigators visited the area where the vehicle was seen in Douglas County and found the body of a woman who suffered a gunshot wound. Positive identification is still pending, but police expect to soon arrest the suspects with counts of first-degree murder in the 29-year-old woman’s disappearance.

The three suspects remained in custody Friday at the Sheridan County Detention Center.

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 730-912-7867 (STOP). Tipsters may remain anonymous.