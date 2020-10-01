Woman issued summons for criminal mischief, trespassing for vandalizing campaign signs in JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman spotted near vandalized campaign signs has been identified and issued a summons for criminal mischief and trespass.

UPDATE: Per @jeffcosheriffco, the woman has been identified and issued a summons for criminal mischief and trespassing. @KDVR https://t.co/VIsi8rVEoH — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) October 1, 2020

According to the sheriffs office, the signs were vandalized on Golden Gate Canyon Road.

“We know politics can be frustrating, but let’s leave crime out of it,” shared the sheriff’s office on Twitter.

The signs are in support of President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner. They belong to Steve Green and a number of neighbors, who pooled money together to put them up.

“It’s election season and we feel strongly about our candidate,” he says. “They’re there to make a statement that it’s OK to put up signs.”

Green says it took less than 12 hours for the first sign to be vandalized last week.

“I fixed them by spray painting on top of the vandal’s spray paint, and the vandals came back and ripped the signs apart,” he says.

Green says some neighbors installed game cameras near the signs last week. The cameras captured the woman hiding behind the sign early Sunday morning.

“She needs to understand that she can’t come onto private property and stop someone from having a voice,” Green says.

He says it’s not the money that’s the most upsetting, but the violation of free speech.

“Republicans and Democrats, I would never advocate that Biden signs be torn down, even if you don’t agree with his policies,” says Green. “Same goes for Trump signs.”