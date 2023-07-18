DENVER (KDVR) — Alexandra Hurtado was injured after she hit a pothole while scootering home from a concert last Wednesday night, and now she’s warning others to be cautious.

“As soon as I hit it that’s the last I remember,” Hurtado said. “I remember hitting it and I woke up in the ER.”

She said she wasn’t intoxicated and heading home. She said the plan was to stop for food at McDonald’s when she came up at the intersection of 12th Street and Colfax Avenue. She said she thought she saw a small pothole or bump. Then she crashed.

“I’m thankful someone found me if it was an ambulance that found me or someone who found me and called 911,” Hurtado said. “I don’t know what happened.”

She said she has been trying to find the person who helped her via Nextdoor to tell them thank you.

“You are a lifesaver,” Hurtado said.

Thankfully, Hurtado said she had no broken bones or a concussion. She said her face was bruised and banged up but she feels lucky her injuries weren’t worse.

“You appreciate life after that, you have angels watching over you,” Hurtado said.

She said she wants to warn others who use the scooters. She said people should be wearing helmets when riding and really be cautious.

“I ride them all the time, I know how fast they go, I am always careful,” Hurtado said. “It’s just that one little thing you don’t see or it’s dark, you just don’t know.”

Hurtado said she reported the crash to Lyft. She said now she is going back to the intersection where the crash happened and is trying to find the pothole so she can report it to the city to be fixed.

“I will never get back on those,” Hurtado said. “I will never do those anymore.”

The FOX31 Digital Data desk looked into deadly standup scooter crashes in Denver:

2 deaths in 2014

1 death in 2019

1 death in 2020

2 deaths in 2021

1 death so far in 2023

FOX31/Channel 2 also reached out to Denver Health to see how often patients come in with severe scooter injuries — we are waiting to hear back.

“It was the first time I had called into work in the four and a half years that I have worked here, so people knew that something was really wrong,” Hurtado said.