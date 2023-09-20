DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was taken to a hospital after a moose attacked her on a trail in Boulder County, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said in a release that the woman was walking her dog on the South Saint Vrain Trail Wednesday morning. The woman was injured when a cow moose charged and repeatedly headbutted and stomped on her.

After the attack, she walked to a nearby home to call for help. The woman’s dog was leashed and sustained minor injuries.

Wildlife officers are warning that moose can become aggressive and see dogs as threats. Signs placed near the trail warn of the possible aggressive moose, who has not been located.