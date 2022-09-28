WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The civil attorney representing the woman hit by a train while she was in custody in the back of a police car says his client has begun the process of suing.

In mid-September, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was taken into custody by the Platteville Police Department at County Road 36, just east of U.S. 85 in Weld County. She was detained in connection with an alleged road rage incident.

Moments later, a train slammed into the patrol car.

A Platteville Police Department vehicle was hit by a train, seriously hurting a suspect in the backseat. It happened at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 36 on Sept. 16, 2022. (Credit: Larry Bases)

“I think everybody knows you don’t park a car on train tracks,” attorney Paul Wilkinson said. “It’s just reckless and it’s something you don’t do.”

Wilkinson said his client suffered a long list of injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured sternum and broken teeth. She was released from the hospital earlier this week.

“Overall, she’s in a lot of pain. She realizes she has a long road ahead,” Wilkinson said.

The primary police officer involved in the incident remains on leave, pending the findings of the investigation.